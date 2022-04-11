Brie Larson Joins 'Fast & Furious 10,' Vin Diesel Announces

✖

A new actor has joined the Fast & Furious family, with movie franchise star Vin Diesel announcing the casting of Brie Larson in Fast & Furious 10 on Instagram Saturday. Diesel remarked on Larson's Captain Marvel origins in the post under a photo of the two stars together smiling. "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'That's Captain Marvel,'" he wrote. "Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in 'Fast 10.' You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for." Diesel ended the message with, "Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Larson verified her involvement with a Sunday morning Instagram post, writing, "Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family. Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement." She had previously expressed her desire to join the Fast Family during a Uproxx interview in February. "Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie," she said. "I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun. And they've made me appreciate cars. And it's something that should be appreciated. They're incredible. So of course, please."

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 10 is set for release on May 19, 2023. Diesel will return as Dom Toretto, and he will be joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron, who played the antagonist Cypher in The Fate of the Furious. Earlier this year, the Fast 10 cast was boosted by the addition of Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior, who both joined the ranks of other superhero stars in the Fast Family. Along with Larson's role as Captain Marvel, Momoa plays Aquaman in the DC Universe, and Melchior played Ratcatcher II in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The tenth installment of Fast & Furious will be the last featuring the current cast. Lin is slated to direct the 11th and final film in the movie saga.