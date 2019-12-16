‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Snuggles up to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel at She & Him Concert

While touring with her band She & Him this winter for their holiday records, A Very She & Him Christmas and Christmas Party, Zooey Deschanel had a very special guest in boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, who paid her a visit over the weekend. In a set of snapshots captured at The Aces in Los Angeles, California shared by Scott’s younger twin, Drew Scott to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, the Property Brothers stars attended the show alongside their older brother, J.D. and his wife, Annalee Belle.

The perfect way to kick off the holidays! #SheAndHim 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/LCRqGGpkID — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) December 15, 2019

Touting it the “perfect way” to kick off the holidays, the HGTV star shared three photos, including a tender shot of he with his brother, Scott snuggling up to Deschanel as he towers over her, hugging in a tender side embrace. Generating thousands of likes on the social network, the collection of festive snaps were a hit among fans, who gushed over the sweet moment and congratulated the two on finding love with one another.

“This warms up my heart so much! Jonathan and Zooey look so happy together!” wrote one fan. “Loved them both individually before. Never thought I could love a couple THIS much! And the family all together is always so cute.”

“Looks like fun was had by all. Love Zooey and Jonathan together!!” added another.

“That’s awesome, looks like you all had a great time,” another fan wrote. “Nice to see all the brothers out together with their gals. Happy Holidays to everyone.”

The couple, who met first on a segment for “Carpool Karaoke” with their respective siblings, have been slowly warming up their affection on social media in recent weeks, with the two coming out to support each other. Just days ago, Scott took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at Deschanel’s appearance in Oakland, admitting he was “supporting his girl.”

Scott and Deschanel made their first public appearance as a couple during a taping of Dancing With the Stars in September, but have stayed relatively mum on their relationship. However, in an interview in the days following, Scott seemingly detailed what he looks for in a partner and admitted he always prioritizes someone who is expressive and has a “quirky” personality like his own.

“[She’d be] somebody who’s articulate, has a great sense of humor and a fun, optimistic outlook on life,” Scott said. “Can’t take themselves too seriously.”

Scott and Deschanel were first revealed to be dating this past September when paparazzi cameras captured the two holding hands while out on a date in Silver Lake, California. The Canadian reality TV star revealed prior to the photos surfacing that he was “seeing someone,” but declined to reveal her identity.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” Scott said. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/Getty Images