Jonas Brothers, ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Stunned After Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Surprise Vegas Wedding

Fans simply can’t express their excitement enough after Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner wed in a surprise marriage ceremony in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The couple held a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after they each appeared at the Billboard Music Awards. Held at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, many fans found out about the news not via a news blast, but by following along on Diplo’s Instagram.

Various celebrities attended the nuptials, with country music stars Dan + Shay performing their song “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle in a low-cut white top, matching pants and a finger-tip length veil. Once at the altar, an Elvis Presley impersonator married them and sang “Viva Las Vegas” while the newlyweds danced around in joy.

Fans took to Twitter to freak out about the development.

“JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER REALLY SAID F— IT AND GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR AND USING RINGPOPS INSTEAD OF ACTUAL RINGS I LOVE THEM,” one Twitter user wrote.

“SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED F— THEY REALLY DID THAT,” someone else tweeted.

“This is the most Joe Jonas thing Joe Jonas has ever done,” another wrote.

Someone else mused about what the celebrities in the audience thought when they learned they were invited for a secret wedding ceremony after the awards.

dan and shay, khalid, diplo and every other celeb leaving the bbmas after joe jonas asked them to attend his wedding in las vegas after the show pic.twitter.com/ZzzIptidx1 — xime (@joseadxm) May 2, 2019

Others joked about how wild it was to learn about the wedding via Diplo’s Instagram.

DID JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER JUST CASUALLY GET MARRIED AFTER THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS pic.twitter.com/Bj1SyI5M4c — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) May 2, 2019

watching joe jonas and sophie turner get married by an elvis impersonator via diplo’s Instagram was not something expected to see in my life time but here we are. pic.twitter.com/LXry1jP1aK — kianna (@rallycrys) May 2, 2019

me watching joe jonas and sophie turner’s wedding via diplo’s Instagram live stories pic.twitter.com/dUtIbOdwUw — bren 🍭🆒 (@nickjosephkev) May 2, 2019

Diplo not only shared a few photos and videos of the ceremony, but he also live-streamed Jonas and Turner saying their vows and “I dos.”

As shown in the clips, Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin appear to be his groomsmen. Diplo also DJ’d a bit, as is evidenced by Joe’s own video from the venue on his Instagram Story.

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the wedding was legitimate.

After the ceremony, the couple celebrated by posing on a pink Cadillac in the venue’s famous drive-thru chapel, wearing festive Elvis glasses.

Jonas and Turner join a slew of celebrities to tie the knot at the famed Vegas venue, like Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, Michael Jordan, Britney Spears, and Judy Garland.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, started dating in November 2016 after mutual friends suggested that they should meet.

Jonas previously said on the Zach Sang Show that they would be getting married in France; it’s not clear if that wedding will go ahead in light of their Vegas nuptials.