Jon Gosselin’s Lawyer Speaks out After Dentist Office Custody Confrontation

On Tuesday, Jon Gosselin called police to ROG Orthodontics in Wyomissing, Penn. after getting into a verbal dispute with ex-wife Kate Gosselin involving one of their 13-year-old daughters. The pair reportedly argued about which parent the teen would leave the dentist’s office with, with the police eventually escorting Kate out and the couple’s daughter leaving with Jon at her request.

After the fact, Jon’s lawyer, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, told E! News that Jon is now making an effort to “do what is right.”

“The ability to co-parent is desirous in all custody matters, unfortunately in this case, it remains a theory, not a reality,” Doleva-Lecher said.

Jon and Kate share 16-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah. The couple’s custody arrangement has been a subject of headlines for years, with the pair seemingly unable to amicably co-parent their eight children.

A report from InTouch, which Doleva-Lecher confirms occurred, states that Jon and Kate were involved in a dispute in a parking lot on Aug. 15 involving their daughter Hannah, which police were present for. Kate allegedly tried to pull the teen out of Jon’s vehicle, which Hannah resisted. An ambulance was called and the teen was reportedly treated at the hospital for an arm injury.

Doleva-Lecher couldn’t detail past or future court hearings regarding the family due to a gag order, but did share that Jon is committed to his children.

“However,” she said, “it should be known Jon has been aggressively and relentlessly fighting for his kids. Jon is frustrated by recent events but will not be derailed in his efforts to do what is right.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Brad Barket / Stringer