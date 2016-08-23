John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Meets Her Grandparents

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 20, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

Luna Simone is 2 months old and is quickly making an adorable impact on her family members. According to ET, little Luna has officially met her paternal grandparents.

Legend posted this touching family photo of his mother holding his baby girl on Wednesday.

My beautiful mother came this weekend to meet her 9th grandchild!

As we know, Luna has already met her great-grandparents as well as her famous aunt and uncle.

Luna was born in April and is not only gaining popularity with her family, but with her fans on social media. She has gathered more than 600,000 likes between her parents Instagram accounts. Just wait until she starts snapping her own selfies.

Of course, like any beautiful girl, Luna has been a musical muse to her father. Legend said, "I have some new stuff from the next album that I sing to her."

We can't wait to see more of this little one.