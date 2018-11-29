John Krasinski Reveals Why He Had to Leave the Room the First Time Watching Wife Emily Blunt in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Emily Blunt’s latest film, Mary Poppins Returns, hits theaters on Dec. 19, but those closest to the actress got to see the film in advance, including Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krasinski shared that when he saw the movie for the first time, he was so overcome with emotion that he had to leave his seat.

“Twenty-five minutes into the screening, which was just Emily and I, I stood up and walked to the back of the room, which of course immediately communicates nothing but love to your partner that you’re walking out of the room,” Krasinski recalled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And she said, ‘Oh my god, you’ve never done that before, do you want me to stop the movie?’” he continued. “And I was just in the back at the concessions table and I just said, ‘No, I’m looking for napkins,’ because I just needed anything to stop crying and to blow my nose because I had blown through an entire box of tissues in 25 minutes.”

“So this movie is sponsored by Kleenex is what you’ve learned from this,” the actor joked.

Krasinski also spoke about the moment during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing that he even ran out of napkins after loading up at the food table.

“I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of napkins it’s just all sweater,” he said.

When DeGeneres asked if Blunt did a good job in the film, Krasinski cracked, “No. It’s not her best.”

After laughing, he offered a sincere review of the movie, saying, “It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays. It’s pure joy.”

The Jack Ryan star has never hesitated to gush about his wife, and further explained to Entertainment Weekly that he knew the role of Mary Poppins would be a “no-brainer” for Blunt.

“We’ve always kept our work life and our personal life separate, so I can see her full potential in everything she does and I know that she’s, in my opinion, the best there is,” he said. “She has the unique capability to do anything she wants so brilliantly that I knew that this wouldn’t be something that she couldn’t do.”

“I knew it would be a challenge for her, but I also loved watching her process.” Krasinski added. “I knew it would be sort of a no-brainer for her.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gonzalo Marroquin