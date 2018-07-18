John Cena Tweets About ‘Never Giving Up’ Amid Nikki Bella Reconciliation

John Cena isn’t giving up hope amid his reconciliation with former fiancee Nikki Bella.

The WWE superstar took to Twitter to share a vague message of persistence just months after he and Bella called off their wedding.

“Never give up. I really like the sound of that,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Some fans were quick to attribute the tweet to progress in his relationship with Bella after the two have been spotted out and about together near their San Diego home, but the Total Bellas star made it clear earlier this month that the two are taking things very slowly after calling off their relationship and wedding over feelings of disconnectedness and a disagreement about having children.

In a YouTube video posted July 1, Bella said the two are “just friends” for now while Cena is filming a move in China.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” she said. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, he is truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and he has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

She continued: “It’s giving us this time in life to see what we want in the future.”

The two have worked out their feelings about children, with Cena declaring that he would reverse his vasectomy and father Bella’s kids. But the reality star had more concerns that are currently playing out on the E! series.

“This is forever, and I don’t want to be someone who has a divorce or who has kids and then gets a divorce,” Bella explained on her YouTube update. “I want to walk down that aisle and give my vows and have this be one time.”

She added, of watching her relationship crumble on TV, “I have to say, it’s extremely hard to relive every week, because I think all of us have been through breakups, but to go through a breakup that’s so public, and then have to relive it on a reality show makes it super tough.”

In the end, however, it appears the two will find their way back to one another.

“Hopefully one day we’ll get back together, and if we don’t, we both want each other to be very, very happy,” she concluded.

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

