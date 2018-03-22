Will John Cena’s Wedding to Nikki Bella Be Televised?

John Cena has a full schedule. In addition to hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday, and appearing on WWE at least once a week, he’s planning a wedding to WWE Superstar Nikki Bella.

The 16-time WWE champ hasn’t let fans in on when he and Bella plan on tying the knot just yet, although she just returned from a nine-day bachelorette party in Paris.

“I know now that she’s back, she’s probably shaking away a pretty big headache and then they’ll probably get into the nuts and bolts of the wedding,” Cena told Us Weekly Wednesday, adding that he’s not planning a bachelor weekend.

“I do all this fun stuff! I guess where there’s not a fun thing to be done, I truly just relax! So, I’m really low-key when it comes to that,” the 40-year-old wrestler explained.

He’s also leaving his fiancée in control of the big day.

“I’m kind of the assistant principal and she’s the principal,” he said, adding that it’s her choice whether they write their own vows and if televise the ceremony. Their journey as man and wife started off on TV, as Cena proposed during a live broadcast of Wrestlemania in April 2017.

“It’s all up to the boss,” he says of 34-year-old Bella, adding that she and twin sister Brie Bella both love to be open with their personal lives to their fans, which is something he admires about the two.

“They are so open and the first thing they think about – even when something is genuinely chaotic in their true life – is that because their fans are so dedicated and loyal to them, they feel as if [they do things privately], they’re robbing them from these experiences,” he said.

As for his tips for keeping his relationship working while juggling so many things, Cena and Bella live by this piece of advice: Live with someone, not for someone.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” Cena said. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

He continued: “It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, ‘I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.’ And I would never say that to her. That’s why she’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”

Photo credit:Instagram/ Nikki Bella