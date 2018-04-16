John Cena After Split With Nikki Bella: ‘Worst Day Ever’

John Cena is having the “worst day ever” after ex-fiancée Nikki Bella announced Sunday that the two were ending their relationship after six years.

The WWE superstar couple got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, and have since been planning their wedding. But everything came to a halt Sunday when Bella posted a statement on social media.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement reads. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Cena’s statement was a little more succinct, and included a reference from The Simpsons.

“Worst Day Ever!” a read photo of Comic Book Guy from the iconic animated show the wrestler posted to his Instagram Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Cena had posted a Walt Whitman quote most likely alluding to the split: “We were together. I forget the rest.”

After the announcement, the Blockers star then posted a tribute to Full Metal Jacket star R. Lee Ermey on Instagram, after the actor passed away after a bout of pneumonia Sunday.

Cena is clearly broken up about the split, having told PEOPLE on April 6 that he wished the two had already tied the knot.

“People come up to me and say, ‘I love watching your wife on television.’ And I love that, so that happens to me 10 times before it would be a, ‘Yo man I love your work.’ It’s always, ‘I love watching your wife on television,’” he said, adding that he wished the two had tied the knot “yesterday.”

“I’m already ready to go there and it sounds nice hearing it,” he said of fans calling Bella his wife. “I know that we will have a wonderful future together because I love the way that sounds.”

And in a March appearance on the TODAY Show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, he opened up about the current state of his relationship with Bella, which was hinted at in a trailer for the new season of Bella’s E! reality series, Total Bellas.

In the trailer, Bella can be heard asking, “So we really want to call this off?”

On TODAY, Cena said, “I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low.”

He continued, “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

When Gifford asked if the wedding was still on at the time, Cena said it was.

“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” he said. “We haven’t yet jumped ship.”

Photo credit: Instagram/John Cena, WWE