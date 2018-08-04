John Cena and Nikki Bella Reportedly Took Secret Vacation Ahead of Breakup

Despite their recent dramatic break-up on Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and John Cena apparently went on vacation together just a few weeks ago.

Bella meticulously documented her trip up to Lake Tahoe in July on her Instagram. None of the posts showed any sign of Cena, however, reporters from The Blast noticed that he appeared to be at the lake as well when he posed for a photo with a fan. The pictures show the same massive patterned sunhat and the same long mane of black hair, leading many to believe that the estranged couple was on a getaway together as recently as Jul. 16.

Bella frequently spends time in Lake Tahoe with her family,meaning that this would have been a particularly intimate trip for the supposedly broken-up couple. However, if Cena was with Bella he managed to avoid being caught in any of their family portraits over the weekend.

He was, however, caught on camera by a fan, who recorded him sitting at a table beside Nikki along with the entire Bella family. The two were laughing and smiling, looking conspicuously like more than friends to the onlookers.

Video of @JohnCena with The @BellaTwins and @KathyColace at dinner last night singing happy birthday for someone in the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/nRUX2nL2HS — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) July 15, 2018

Cena and Bella shocked the world in April, when they called off their wedding less than a month before it was scheduled. The two had been engaged for a year and together for five years before that. However, as if that were not dramatic enough, they were back to dating not long after.

In June, the two of them seemed to have reconciled, as Cena had agreed to consider the prospect of parenthood more seriously. Unfortunately, his hectic schedule both in wrestling and in his movie career was still an issue that the two could not work past. They broke up again, this time even more publicly and tearfully, on the season finale of Total Bellas.

Bella confirmed that the break-up was for real this time last week, in an official statement to PEOPLE.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding,” she said. “After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways.”

The two both claim to be still friends, and there is little doubt that the drama will continue to feature heavily in Bella’s reality show. However, the secretive trip to Lake Tahoe leaves a lot of questions unanswered, as Cena was supposedly in China filming a movie at that time.