Joel Madden Shares a Star-Studded Family Photo on Instagram

Bring your family to work ❤❤ A photo posted by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:53pm PST

This is one star-studded family!

Joel Madden shared a photo on Instagram of his big, famous family featuring his wife, Nicole Richie, and her dad, Lionel Richie, as well as Benji Madden and his wife, Cameron Diaz, POPSUGAR reports.

Madden shared the sweet photo on Thursday with the caption, “Bring your family to work.”

Joel and Nicole have been together for over 10 years and wed in 2010 and have two kids together, Harlow and Sparrow. Benji and Cameron tied the knot in 2015. The two couples are very supportive of each other and love spending time together.

Where do we sign up to join this family?!

