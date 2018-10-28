Joe Jonas Dresses as Fiancee Sophie Turner’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Character Sansa Stark for Halloween

Joe Jonas became the Lady of Winterfell for Halloween this weekend, dressing as his fiance’s character, Sansa Stark.

Jonas went out with Sophie Turner and some friends to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, and his costume stole the show.

He put on a medieval gown, a red wig and a regal expression to become the Stark family’s eldest daughter. The 29-year-old singer posted a video of himself in costume on his Instagram Story, where he stepped through a doorway to the iconic Game of Thrones theme music.

Turner was with Jonas, but she made no move to steal his thunder. She wore a simple furry onesie, making her look like a bipedal elephant. She posted a few blurry photos of Jonas and herself.

Jonas has not been shy about his partying antics recently. Back in August, he celebrated his birthday with a massive party in Miami. The singer spent $10,000 on alcohol that night, according to PEOPLE. He was spotted with Turner, his brother Nick Jonas and actor Jonathan Tucker, as well as many other celebrities throughout the night.

“They chowed down on signature dishes and were spotted sipping tequila before heading to Story Nightclub in Miami Beach,” a source said.

They turned up in various other nightclubs throughout the night, partying with professional athletes and shelling out for bottles of champagne, vodka and tequila.

Jonas and Turner got together in November of 2016. They made a few casual public appearances together, but no one knew how fast their romance was moving until they announced their engagement just under a year later.

“I said yes,” Turner wrote beneath a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.

“She said yes,” Jonas echoed in his own post at the time, back in October of 2017. Since then, they have become one of social media’s favorite power couples. They are photographed on frequent strolls through New York City, and on trips around the world. The two have spoken on the difficulty of reconciling their schedules in the past. Last year, Turner told reporters from In Style that it was a relief to date someone who understood the demands of her job.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she said. “You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time, and you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this.’”