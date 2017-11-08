The Best Reactions to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Engagement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday, with each posting a photo of their hands intertwined, Turner’s ring clearly visible in the gorgeous shot. The pair captioned the photos “She said yes” and “I said yes,” respectively.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

As with any celebrity announcement, the reactions were swift, although the pair’s large fanbases — Jonas’ thanks to his former band, The Jonas Brothers, and Turner’s due to her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones — made for some truly hilarious tweets regarding the duo’s news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on for some of the most hilarious fan reactions to the news

‘Game of Thrones’ puns

Game of Thrones jokes quickly abounded, from some remarking on Sansa’s multiple fiancés to others anointing Jonas with his new title as a Stark.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged. This has to be Sansa Stark’s most decent fiancé yet. — spooky ara ? (@arakubrick) October 15, 2017

JOE JONAS IS GOING TO BE A STARK?



The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is going to be wild. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 15, 2017

Don’t fucking try to say to me Joe Jonas isn’t Littlefinger Jr. Only marrying Sophie Turner to get Winterfell. pic.twitter.com/fwalIs1J76 — Jack (@jaggerty) October 15, 2017

joe jonas shouting rn like: i’m the king in the north!! pic.twitter.com/QWQab1FL1x — serofina ? (@misstaccato) October 15, 2017

Mrs. Jonas

There were also fans who couldn’t help but feel a little sad for their teenage selves, who had been convinced they would become Mrs. Joe Jonas.

joe jonas is engaged. wow I just think it’s funny how he made eye contact w me during hello beautiful at their concert in 2008 but it’s fine — emo morgan (@morganhoodiemob) October 15, 2017

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are engaged so that’s pretty rude since I have a shirt I puff painted from 8th grade that says I’m Mrs. Joe Jonas — danielle (@dfelt08) October 15, 2017

When Joe Jonas gets engaged and your dad knows whats up pic.twitter.com/JI4N1HqRIs — Amanda (@AStead99) October 15, 2017

“Joe Jonas is engaged”



First of all, my 7th grade binder with “Mrs. Jonas” written all over it says otherwise — Addatude (@addatude_) October 16, 2017

‘Camp Rock’

Jonas fans also made reference to the singer’s turn in the Disney Channel original film, Camp Rock.

if joe jonas doesnt sing gotta find you at his wedding & change the last lyric to ‘finally found you’, he gotta throw the whole wedding away — gia (@kiwisrep) October 15, 2017

wow so guess sophie turner really is the voice joe jonas hears inside his head the reason that he’s singing the one he needed to find — mophie’s child (@saturnzjedi) October 15, 2017

YOU’RE THE MISSING PIECE I NEED THE SONG INSIDE OF ME I NEED TO FIND YOU I GOTTA FIND YOU JOE JONAS YOU FREAKING LIAR pic.twitter.com/meS0DFnurT — joshlyn manickum (@pianogurl13) October 15, 2017

Another ‘GOT’ wedding

Along with Turner and Jonas, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is also engaged, to former GOT star Rose Leslie. Harington previously shared that he and Leslie would be tying the knot in 2018, which will result in a stoppage of filming for Game of Thrones’ final season, as the cast and crew will likely be in attendance. As a result, fans are wondering if Turner’s wedding will halt filming as well.

Joe Jonas just proposed to Sophie Turner & I swear, on the old gods & the new, if GoT is delayed bc of ANOTHER wedding there will be issues. — Kristina Barry (@steemarie14) October 15, 2017

KIT AND ROSE NOW SOPHIE AND JOE — Game of Photos (@gamofphoto) October 15, 2017

sophie and kit about to have a double wedding so the got cast doesn’t have to go to two ? — jordan (@cinnamonswans) October 15, 2017

First Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie get engaged, now Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. WHOS GONNA HAVE THE BEST STARK WEDDING?? pic.twitter.com/3dG6GVkqox — krystal? (@krystaaaalll) October 15, 2017

Photo Credit: HBO