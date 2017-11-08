Celebrity Couples

The Best Reactions to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Engagement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday, with each posting a […]

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday, with each posting a photo of their hands intertwined, Turner’s ring clearly visible in the gorgeous shot. The pair captioned the photos “She said yes” and “I said yes,” respectively.

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

As with any celebrity announcement, the reactions were swift, although the pair’s large fanbases — Jonas’ thanks to his former band, The Jonas Brothers, and Turner’s due to her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones — made for some truly hilarious tweets regarding the duo’s news.

Read on for some of the most hilarious fan reactions to the news

‘Game of Thrones’ puns

Game of Thrones jokes quickly abounded, from some remarking on Sansa’s multiple fiancés to others anointing Jonas with his new title as a Stark.

Mrs. Jonas

There were also fans who couldn’t help but feel a little sad for their teenage selves, who had been convinced they would become Mrs. Joe Jonas.

‘Camp Rock’

Jonas fans also made reference to the singer’s turn in the Disney Channel original film, Camp Rock.

Another ‘GOT’ wedding

Along with Turner and Jonas, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is also engaged, to former GOT star Rose Leslie. Harington previously shared that he and Leslie would be tying the knot in 2018, which will result in a stoppage of filming for Game of Thrones’ final season, as the cast and crew will likely be in attendance. As a result, fans are wondering if Turner’s wedding will halt filming as well.

Photo Credit: HBO

