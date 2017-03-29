Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiancé Justin Hodak Arrested Three Times in a Matter of 10 Days

Jodie Sweetin‘s ex-fiancé Justin Hodak has been arrested for the third time this month.

Hodak was arrested on Monday after violating a restraining order granted for the Fuller House star. She put the order in place after his two previous arrests.

Sweetin’s rep announced the couple ended their relationship last week.

Hodak’s first arrest occurred on March 18 when Sweetin called 911 after he allegedly threatened to commit suicide. The LAPD told Entertainment Tonight, “During the course of the investigation he [Hodak] was found to possess a firearm, he is a prior felon, and a prior felon may not possess firearms.”

Justin was arrested again on Friday when he allegedly violated an Emergency Protective Order, which was a result of his first arrest. “[Hodak] came back over to the residence which he was restrained from, and officers made contact, and he was arrested for violating a court order,” according to the police.

