Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Expecting Second Child

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, producer Molly McNearney, are expecting their second child.

The talk show host announced the baby news on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which happened to be the same time he confirmed he would be hosting the upcoming Academy Awards.

“Congratulations to me. I’m hosting the Oscars and I had sex,” Kimmel joked on the show.

This will be the second baby Kimmel and McNearney share. They welcomed a daughter, Jane, in 2014. This will be Kimmel’s fourth child, since he has a son and daughter from a previous marriage.

While the couple doesn’t know the gender of the baby yet, that hasn’t stopped the comedian from throwing out some names.

“We want it to be a surprise, but I have been trying to think of names that would work for either a boy or a girl,” he shared. “So far I’ve come up with two. Number one, Dyson, after the vacuum. Or ‘Jelatin,’ with a J. No? That’s exactly what my wife said.”