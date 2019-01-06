Jim Carrey Dating ‘Kidding’ Co-Star Ginger Gonzaga

Comedian Jim Carrey is dating his Kidding co-star, Ginger Gonzaga.

Carrey’s representative told PEOPLE that the two are dating, following their red carpet debut at Showtime‘s Golden Globe nominees party at the Sunset Tower Hotel Saturday night.

Gonzaga shared a few fun photos from the event on Instagram. “Most partial to this talented nominee,” she wrote in the caption for one photo.

Carrey, 53, was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy) for his role in the Showtime series created by Dave Holstein. In the series, Carrey plays a PBS children’s show host whose life is changed after the death of a son. Judy Greer co-stars as his character’s ex-wife, along with Catherine Keener, Juliet Morris, Cole Allen and Frank Langella. Gonzaga has a recurring role on the show as a cancer patient Carrey’s character dates.

Kidding was also nominated for Best TV Series (Musical or Comedy) and ended its first season in November. In October, Showtime picked up the series for a second season.

Carey previously dated Renee Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy and the late Cathriona White. He was married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and Lauren Holly for less than a year from 1996 to 1997. He also shares a daughter, Jane Carrey, 31, with Womer.

This marks the first time Carey was romantically linked to another woman since White’s death from a prescription drug overdose in 2015. In a Radio Times interview in November, Carey said he was enjoying an “isolated and solitary life,” but was going on dates occasionally.

“You could describe my home life as an isolated life,” he said at the time. “I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.”

Gonzaga also appears in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. She starred in Showtime’s short-lived series I’m Dying Up Here, which Carey executive produced, and NBC’s Champions. Her other credits include Mixology, Legit, Anger Management, Togetherness and Angel From Hell. She also starred in an episode of HBO’s anthology series Room 104.

Aside from Carrey, the other actors nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy) are Donald Glover (Atlanta); Bill Hader (Barry); Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method); and Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?). The other shows up for Best TV Series (Musical or Comedy) are Barry, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Golden Globes start at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images