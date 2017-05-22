Jill (Duggar) Dillard Returns to the States With Husband Derick Ahead of Second Baby’s Arrival

So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 21, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and husband Derick Dillard have been spending time in Central America doing ministry work, but the pair has returned to the United States with their 2-year-old son, Israel, Dillard announced on Instagram Sunday.

“So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA,” she captioned a selfie with Derick.

The move comes ahead of Jill’s July due date, as she is currently pregnant with the couple’s second son.

“We will only be here a little while longer, before we return to the States to prepare for the birth of our second little one, so please also continue to pray for God’s strength and grace to carry on with responsibilities and make the most of the short time left here before our return,” the couple wrote on their blog Monday of their time in Central America.

The couple had returned to their mission work in February after returning to Arkansas the previous August after serving a year-long mission.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jillmdillard

