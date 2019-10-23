Jessie J Shares Rare Selfies With Channing Tatum Following Jenna Dewan’s ‘Blindsided’ Comments

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been keeping things extremely private since they began dating in fall 2018, but Jessie J shared a rare glimpse into their relationship this week with a sweet pair of selfies she posted on her Instaram Story following comments from Tatum’s ex, Jenna Dewan. On Monday, Oct. 21, Jessie posted a pair of photos of the couple standing in front of a Ferris wheel, with the actor wearing a white T-shirt and a dark baseball hat while the English pop singer rocked a large pair of sunglasses as she leaned into him. Jessie didn’t caption the snaps, letting the happy black-and-white images speak for themselves.

The snaps come after Tatum’s ex-wife, Dewan, had opened up about her reaction to Tatum’s relationship with Jessie J in her new book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, writing that she found out about the pair over the Internet while alone on a plane.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she revealed. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.”

The actress admitted that it was difficult to react to the news in the way she wanted, but she ultimately succeeded.

“It was quite a challenge to remain graceful; to say the least. That’s when your real character comes out,” she explained. “Instead of reacting the way I wanted to…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn’t have handled this news very gracefully.”

The 38-year-old also detailed her split from her ex-husband, comparing the pain of the separation to a “tumbling avalanche.”

“I was in a state of shock. One week I’d be doing really well and the next I was slammed with a whole new slew of emotions,” she wrote. “The rumor mill was churning out story after story. There were many times I hid under the covers, wondering what was next. The pain hit me like a tumbling avalanche. I was completely overcome with fear and sadness. It took many moments of sitting alone with my grief to force me into surrendering to my roller coaster of a situation.”

Dewan started dating boyfriend Steve Kazee around the same time that Tatum and Jessie began dating, and Dewan and Kazee are currently expecting their first child together. Dewan and Tatum share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Spicer