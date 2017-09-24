Jessie James Decker Opens up About Having More Kids With Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker‘s family is finally getting settled in their Nashville home following her husband Eric Decker’s move to the Tennessee Titans.

The country star spoke to Entertainment Tonight while promoting her new season of Eric & Jessie and revealed that the couple is ecstatic to finally all be together in one place with their two kids, daughter Vivianne, 3, and Eric, 2.

The brunette beauty explained that her Nashville home is currently under renovation.

“We are far from being settled in,” she joked. “Even though we’ve had this house for almost a year now, it wasn’t 100% what I wanted as far as the aesthetics go. But now that I know we’re staying here, I can put my whole heart and soul into making this house look the way I want.”

“The kids are just happy to be in Nashville full-time,” she added. “Vivi knows that Nashville is her home.”

Now that the family officially has a place to call home, the mother of two revealed she and her husband are now “completely open to having another baby.”

“I wasn’t ready before,” she admitted. “Because I had just had Vivi and Bub back to back, they are, like, 17 and a half months apart. Two little ones running around in diapers and bottles, you need a break.”

“But now that little man is two, I’m completely open, and whatever happens, happens,” she revealed. “I’m game. Let’s do it.”

When asked how her children would react to baby news, the singer responded with positive thoughts.

“I think they would be SO happy,” she gushed. “Vivi keeps asking me for another sibling. She says she wants a little sister.”

“No nicknames yet,” Decker added, joking that Vivi came up with her brother’s nickname, Buby. “But she definitely keeps saying, ‘I want a little sister.’”

