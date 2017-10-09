Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Expecting Baby No. 3

Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker are expecting their third child.

The famous couple took to Instagram on Monday to announce the exciting news. In a video posted to the country singer’s account, the parents told their two children that they were going to have another sibling.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” she wrote alongside the sweet clip. “As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march.”

The couple is already parents to daughter Vivianne, 3, and son Eric, 2.

In the clip, Decker explains to her daughter that she is pregnant with another baby and Vivianne’s expression is priceless. She can’t help but smile and clap from excitement.

Just a few weeks ago, Decker told ET that she and her husband were “completely open to having another baby.”

“I wasn’t ready before,” she admitted. “Because I had just had Vivi and Bub back to back, they are, like, 17 and a half months apart. Two little ones running around in diapers and bottles, you need a break.”

“But now that little man is two, I’m completely open, and whatever happens, happens,” she revealed. “I’m game. Let’s do it.”

When asked how her children would react to baby news, the singer responded with positive thoughts.

“I think they would be SO happy,” she gushed. “Vivi keeps asking me for another sibling. She says she wants a little sister.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

