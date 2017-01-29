Jessie James and Eric Decker Look Just Like Newlyweds Celebrating Her Sister’s Wedding in Cabo

A photo posted by (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker continue to prove why they are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals!

The country singer and her NFL star husband traveled to Cabo over the weekend to celebrate her sister Sydney James’ wedding, E! News reports. Despite this couple not actually being the ones getting married, they sure looked like newlyweds during the trip.

Jessie shared several photos from the weekend that proved their love is stronger than ever. The couple brought along their two children, 2-year-old Vivianne Rose and 1-year-old Eric Jr.

Before the wedding ceremony, Jessie, Eric and Vivianne enjoyed some family time by the pool while Eric Jr. was sleeping. “Bubby napping so hanging with my girls,” Eric captioned a photo of the family.

Jessie and Eric caught some adult time at the rehearsal dinner where they took an adorable photo. “Always inappropriate this one,” Jessie wrote referring to Eric licking her cheek.

The mother-of-two served as a bridesmaid in the wedding, while Eric was a groomsman.

Jessie shared a photo of her sister and her new husband and said their wedding night was “breathtaking, magical, beautiful and a blast!”

She added, “They have the kind of love that will last forever. The way they look at each other you can just feel their hearts!! We are so happy to have you in our family Anthony! We love you so much. You are one of us now!!”

