Jessie J Sends Channing Tatum Flirty Birthday Message: ‘ I Want You’

Jessie J gave Channing Tatum a flirty and public present for his 39th birthday.

The “Domino” singer shared the sweet birthday message for her beau on her Instagram Story, zooming in on illustration of women with speech bubbles saying “I want you” and “I miss you.”

As she showed off the images, she could be heard off-camera singing, “It’s your birthday, do, do what you want” to the tune of her song, “It’s My Party.” As she sang the birthday song, it appeared as if Tatum was responding to the tribute with laughter, PEOPLE first reported.

Jessie J and Tatum have gained a reputation for being cheeky to one another on social media since their relationship first became public in October.

Back in March, Tatum paid tribute to his talented girlfriend when he shared a black-and-white photo of her on his account.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.”

Tatum added, “You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

The couple also made headlines in early April after they were photographed having a night out with friends in Los Angeles.

The “Bang Bang” singer shared photos of the two lovebirds on her Instagram Stories as they attended a Stanaj concert, who later thanked them for showing up for the gig on his own social media.

One day before Tatum celebrated his big birthday, ex-wife Jenna Dewan made her new relationship with Broadway actor Steve Kazee Instagram official by sharing a photo of him on her Stories.

Dewan and the She’s The Man star, who shared daughter Everly, 5, announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Instagram. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”