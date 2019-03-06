Jessie J Reveals Channing Tatum’s DM to Her Over Sexy Snap

Singer Jessie J recently revealed one of Channing Tatum’s DMs to her over a sexy snap.

Jessie shared a screenshot of her DM conversation with the 21 Jump Street star, which came after she sent him a kissey-face selfie.

Tatum sent back a lyrical message that read, “Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.” Jessie then chuckles and complimented his on his “bars.”

Jessie and Tatum have proved time and time again that they are an adorable and fun couple.

In another recent social media post Jessie was seen with a puppy dog filter on while Tatum and she goofed around with one another.

The couple have been dating since last summer, having gotten together shortly after Tatum split form his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Notably, Jessie took a break from social media in January, saying at the time that she had “some unexpected heavy personal stuff” that she had to deal with. The singer later elaborated on the circumstances in a post on her Instagram Story.

“Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself,” she stated. “When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love.”

“I have to practice in myself what I talk about [on] stage and in my music too. In a good way,” she continued. “So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but for a while.”

In her most recent Instagram post, Jessie shared a song that she wrote that has deep meaning to her.

“I wrote this song in my late teens. Now I meet teens that say it helps them being bullied. Music man. It’s magical. Sending love to anyone’s heart that needs it. Be strong and tell someone if you are being bullied. Don’t let them win. Don’t let them take your light,” she wrote in the post caption.