Jessie J Pens Message About Pain and Healing

Jessie J is going through more than one kind of heartbreak. Amid her recent split from Channing Tatum, she shared an emotional and lengthy Instagram post Sunday about pain and healing, nearly a year after the death of her bodyguard and close friend, Dave. The “Price Tag” singer offered a little advice about love and allowing time to work its magic.

“Time,” the singer, 31, began. “Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing.”

“Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars,” she continued. “This isnt to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED.”

The singer went on to write that “we are all all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now,” before going on to speak about “the puzzle pieces of life” and how they are “sometimes put together in the wrong places.”

Encouraging her followers to not “let past or current trauma” define who they are and to “take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place,” Jessie J urged her fans to “tend to YOU.”

“Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself,” she wrote. “Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest.”

“Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME,” she concluded, sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.

Sunday’s post came nearly a year after she announced a social media hiatus following Dave’s death.

“Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life,” she wrote in a long message on Twitter and Instagram at the time. “Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits, it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us. And it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I needed to work on with all my attention and love.”

“I have to practice on myself what I talk about in stage and in my music too. In a good way,” she added. “So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but awhile. For now, anything posted will be work related by my team. [I] want to live in the moment as much as I can and not through my phone.”

Her recent post about healing and pain came a few weeks after news first broke about her and Tatum’s breakup. The former couple had first been linked October of 2018 before going public in March of this year. Jessie J and Tatum reportedly split about a month ago due to “different priorities and focuses,” though they are said to still be “good friends.”