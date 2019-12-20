Jessie J Leaves Comment on Channing Tatum’s Instagram After Split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J may have called off their romance, but it appears the exes are on good terms, with the singer leaving her former boyfriend a flirty comment on Instagram two weeks after the couple broke up, as per Us Weekly‘s report.

Jessie took to the comment section of Tatum’s Instagram post promoting the Magic Mike live tour in Australia two weeks before their breakup was confirmed, but weeks after the split occurred. Surrounded by his fellow dancers in the photo, the crew showed off their moves in a promo for the show.

The Voice alum was sure to support her ex, joking about his Magic Mike dance by writing, “I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan… [disappointed emoji]”

Us Weekly first reported Thursday that the couple had called off their relationship after a year-long relationship that came on the heels of Tatum’s divorce from wife Jenna Dewan, who has since moved on herself, dating Tony-winner Steve Kazee. The two are expecting their first child together soon.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” the outlet’s source revealed. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

A source close to the couple gave some insight to InTouch Weekly as to the reason behind their split Friday.

“Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” the source explained. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

“Jessie is free-spirited and doesn’t want to be tied down,” the insider added. “Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna and is prioritizing his family.”

Photo credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty