Jessie J Dodges Questions About Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are keeping their relationship under wraps. For the most part, anyway.

The “Domino” singer appeared on This Morning to discuss her upcoming role as a judge on The Voice Kids, deflecting questions about her beau. According to The Sun, co-host Ben Shephard fired off questions about Magic Mike Live, the Las Vegas performance based on Tatum’s film Magic Mike. Jessie appeared uncomfortable during the conversation and quickly shut it down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You obviously got to see it with Mike himself,” Shephard said, prompting Jessie to reply with a simple, “I did.”

Shephard continued, “That’s a performance that seems to be quite…,” at which point Jessie said, “The opposite of The Voice Kids, I think let’s stay focused on The Voice Kids.“

“There’s some very distinct ways of performing, and that’s a very different one,” Shephard said, trying to keep the Magic Mike Live conversation going.

Jessie refocused, saying, “Yeah, I mean The Voice Kids is insane, and I have loved every second of doing it, and I am so excited for the finale tomorrow.”

The singer has been a judge on The Voice Kids since Season 3 began in June. She has previous experience, however. Jessie served as a coach and judge on The Voice UK and The Voice Australia.

As for her relationship with Tatum, Jessie has been dating the actor since October, according to People. They didn’t go public about the relationship for several months, though. The pair were pictured together in public for the first time in March. They were seen strolling through London holding hands, the magazine revealed.

Jessie later told The Times photographers publishing the pictures put “pressure” on her and Tatum’s relationship.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she said.

The singer added that she’s “very happy” with Tatum.

“Oh, I’m very happy on 21 Jump Street,” she joked, referencing a film her boyfriend starred in. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”

After the photos were published, Tatum and Jessie started making their relationship known on social media. Most recently, the recording artist shared a picture of her and Tatum cozying up together on a July 3 date.