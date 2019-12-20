Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reportedly ‘Coming Together’ for Christmas Following Public Apology

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel “still have a lot of work to do” following his indiscretions in New Orleans with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, but the couple is “coming together” in a joint effort to mend the strain put on their marriage. After the actor returned home to Los Angeles from the Big Easy, the couple are reportedly looking to spend some quality time together with their son, according to a source who spoke to In Touch Weekly, who also noted that there is no denying there has been a heavy impact on their relationship.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that Justin pretty much ruined this holiday for Jessica with his indiscretion in New Orleans, but they’re coming together for their son’s sake,” the source told the outlet in reference to the scandal, which broke just ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season. “They’re not going to ruin Christmas for Silas, that’s their number one priority.”

Timberlake, who has admitted to “a strong lapse in judgement” in regards to his hand-holding with Wainwright, is reportedly “focused on his family” and “feels terrible about what happened.”

The source added that while “Jessica may be in forgiveness mode,” their “relationship is still very strained.”

“Not that any time would have been good, but the timing of Justin’s incident couldn’t have come at a worse time,” the insider claimed. “As far as I know they’re still getting out of town for the holidays, spending time with family, that was always the plan, but now there’s this huge elephant in the room. Clearly, Jessica and Justin still have a lot to work out.”

The sources’ statements echo those of a source who spoke to E! News earlier this week, alleging that the couple were set to spend the upcoming holidays together as a family and do a little traveling and that Biel is “putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family.”

“Justin has spent a lot of time apologizing and acknowledging Jessica’s feelings,” the source added. “He feels terrible and wishes he could take back the public humiliation and embarrassment he caused. He loves Jessica and being married to her. He will learn from what happened and not let it happen again.”

Biel has not publicly addressed the scandal, though she has returned to Instagram.

Meanwhile, Timberlake, along with returning home, has also wrapped filming on Palmer and is looking ahead to new projects, sharing a photo of himself recording new music in the studio Thursday night.