Jessica Biel Reportedly Demands Justin Timberlake Take ‘Lie Detector’ Test Amid Alisha Wainwright Drama

There may be “no validity” to rumors of a kindling romance between Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, according to the actress’ representative, but Jessica Biel is reportedly feeling unsure about her marriage. According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, the New Orleans hand holding incident between the Palmer co-stars has caused Biel to cast doubt on her eight-year marriage, and she is willing to go as far as demanding Timberlake take a lie detector test.

“She’s gone from being in total shock to being livid and demanding to know what the hell is going on here,” the insider told the outlet. “(Biel’s) trusted him in the past but this is beyond any level of acceptability, even if he was totally bombed that night.”

Biel’s reported concern was sparked after Timberlake and Wainwright were spotted taking a break from filming on their upcoming film, Palmer. Enjoying a night out at The Absinthe House in the Big Easy, the co-stars were photographed holding hands beneath a table, with a second image showing Wainwright’s hand resting on Timberlake’s leg. Video also showed Timberlake draping his arm around the actress’ waist.

According to sources who spoke to E! News, Timberlake “had too much to drink and got carried away” and “feels guilty” regarding the incident, and while the couple were initially said to be “downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing,” it has reportedly taken a much more detrimental toll.

“She may even put him through a lie detector test,” Radar‘s source alleged, adding that Timberlake “really humiliated her and she’s sick to her stomach about the whole incident.”

At this time, neither Biel nor Timberlake have publicly commented on the ordeal, though this is far from the first time that sources have suggested that all is not well for the couple. After Biel was spotted just days after the incident in Los Angeles with her wedding ring still on, one person claimed that it was nothing more than an effort to “save face” amid the drama.

“She’s an extremely private person who hates being gossiped about,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Just because she’s wearing it doesn’t mean she’s not mad. She feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas. Despite the drama, Timberlake has remained in New Orleans to complete filming on Palmer and was recently seen glued to his phone on set.