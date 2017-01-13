Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Fear Their Son Has Already Inherited ‘the Entertainment Gene’

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake do not want their son following in their footsteps.

Silas, who will be 2 years old in April, probably already has some of his famous parent’s talented genes says Biel to E! News.

“He’s definitely very charming,” she says. “He’s full of beans.”

She says while it’s likely Silas will make a name for himself in the entertainment industry – it’s not something she necessarily wants.

“It’s such a challenging existence being an artist,” Biel admits. “It’s hard. I just want him to be happy whatever he does.”

Silas has already made his film debut in Biel’s upcoming movie The Book of Love. The actress says she was eight-months pregnant with her first child when she was shooting the movie. Biel, who also produced the movie, was almost recast for the lead role but she said she was already “too attached to step away” after spending nearly nine years trying to get the movie to the big screen.

Her famous husband also stepped in to provide his voice for a couple numbers for the movie. “I was hoping I was going to be able to be this mean lady boss and be like, ‘No, I don’t like that cue, change it,’” Biel admits. “But no, I was like, ‘This is amazing. I love it. Whatever you want.’”

