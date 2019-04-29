‘Jersey Shore’: Snooki Weighs in on JWoww’s Divorce From Roger Mathews

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi weighed in on her Jersey Shore castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s divorce announcement this week on Instagram.

Farley filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews, after almost three years together. The news broke on Thursday night, and seemed to surprise everyone — including Farley’s friend and reality MTV co-star, Polizzi. Polizzi began by responding to a post by E! News, announcing the split.

“Stop, I’m crying,” she commented on the post. Shortly after that, she re-posted one of Farley’s recent photos, which showed the two of them talking on the couch on a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“We are forever, my love,” she wrote beneath the photo. She included a few emojis, including a kiss, two women standing side by side, and the female gender symbol. She also kept Farley’s original caption as well, which was a heartfelt message to Polizzi.

“If you don’t fight with your best friend every now and then are you even best friends??!!” the reality star wondered. “Love you forever, Snooki. Be sure to tune in to the new episode of #JSFamilyVacation tonight at 8/7c on MTV.”

Farley and Matthews tied the knot back in October of 2015. They have had two children together, 4-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson. Farley made her official divorce filing on Sept. 12 in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months, which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” read her court documents.

That did not seem to be enough for Matthews, a 43-year-old truck driver, who later posted a video on Instagram vowing to get Farley back.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he explained to his followers on Thursday. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he went on. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

Farley has offered no further details on the split.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.