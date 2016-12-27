Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Jessica Shares Picture of Whole Family

And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting. I am about to lose it. This is our holiday card because I didn’t do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle. A photo posted by Jessica Seinfeld (@jessseinfeld) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:29pm PST

Jerry Seinfeld has a house full of teenagers and he and his wife Jessica are using humor to cope.

The mother-of-three shared a rare family photo showing all of their children, who are growing up quickly. In the picture, the parents pose on the ski slopes with 11-year-old Shepherd, 16-year-old Sascha and 13-year-old Julian.

“And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting,” the 45-year-old mom captioned the cute snap. “I am about to lose it. This is our holiday card because I didn’t do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle.”

We hear that, mama. Fortunately, even their dogs cooperated for one shot.

The winter vacation was in part to celebrate their 17th anniversary.

The couple posted a short video of them sledding, joking that they were “keeping it fresh” after 17 years.

