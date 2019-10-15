Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Girlfriends Claim He Did Cocaine, Had Threesomes While His 6-Year-Old Daughter Was in the House

Jeremy Renner’s ex-girlfriend and other women romantically linked to him have elaborated on some of the accusations leveled against him by his ex-wife. They include rampant drug use and sexual promiscuity, both within sight of his 6-year-old daughter, Ava.

Renner’s ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, has been petitioning a judge for sole custody of Ava, claiming that Renner is an unfit parent. As evidence, she has claimed that Renner has problems with substance abuse, violent rages and sexual promiscuity. In new court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Renner’s ex-girlfriend Carmen Orford has gone on the record to back Pacheco up.

Orford gave her firsthand account of life within Renner’s home. The 26-year-old claimed that there was cocaine and other drugs in abundance while she was there, and that it had been left out within reach of Ava. She even submitted copies of text message between her and Renner, in which the actor talked openly about taking Molly, or ecstasy.

There are plenty of other shocking claims in the new documents, which include testimony from Orford and two other women. Many are about Renner’s online behavior, as he reportedly operated an X-rated Snapchat account, sometimes involving his rotating cast of girlfriends. One woman claimed that Renner coaxed her into dressing up in a revealing gown embroidered with his daughter’s name on it.

The women also claimed that Renner hosted frequent sex parties, left baggies of drugs around the house and sometimes left Ava unsupervised for hours. Orford claimed that on one of these occasions, there were lines of cocaine on a bathroom counter well-within the toddler’s reach.

Orford said that she met Renner through Instagram, where they exchanged private messages. She claimed that his X-rated Snapchat account was under a username featuring his daughter’s initials and birthdate. He used it to both send and receive adult material, including himself and others.

“[Renner] constantly sent me nude pictures and videos of him touching himself,” she wrote. “[He] would also frequently send me unprompted pornographic videos and GIFs.”

Another person on record in the new court documents was Renner’s friend Lily Faget, who said that she had seen Renner get drunk and take cocaine while Ava was in the house. This story was echoed by others, including Ava’s former nanny Naomi Moore. Moore claimed that Renner got drunk “every night” when she worked for him, and that his loud parties effected Ava’s sleep.

Many testified that Ava was wandering free during these parties, sometimes walking up to strangers and asking where her father was. Orford claimed that she once helped pull up an unconscious Renner’s pants while he was passed out, afraid that his daughter would see him.

The court documents include signed affidavits from women who claim to have seen or participated in Renner’s alleged behavior. It all supports Pacheco’s bid for sole custody of Ava. Renner is still denying all of these accusations.