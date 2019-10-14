Jeremy Renner Allegedly Threatened to Kill Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco, Put Gun in His Own Mouth

Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has made some shocking new claims about his violent behavior. The two are locked in a custody battle for their 6-year-old daughter, Ava, and in new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Pacheco claims that Renner once threatened to kill her, even brandishing a gun.

Pacheco has reportedly asked the judge for sole custody of Ava, believing that Renner is a danger to her and himself. As evidence, she shared an account of one drunken night when she says that Renner threatened to kill her, then put a gun in his mouth.

Pacheco said that Renner had been at a club on the night in question, and had was high on cocaine as well as alcohol. He allegedly told his wife that he “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone.”

Pacheco further claimed that Renner put the barrel of the gun into his mouth, threatening to kill himself. He also allegedly fired the gun into the ceiling of Ava’s bedroom while the toddler was asleep.

The documents included testimony from one of the family’s nannies, who said that she once overheard Renner saying that he was going to go to Pacheco’s house and kill her. He reportedly said that he would kill himself too, because “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother.”

In general, Pacheco said that Renner has a history of verbal and emotional abuse, made worse by his substance abuse issues. She testified that Renner was often under the influence of illegal substances while Ava was in his custody, which is why Pacheco wants the girl to herself. She even claimed that Renner once left cocaine out in the open, well-within reach of his daughter.

Pacheco also said that Ava has been exposed to many women coming and going from Renner’s house while she is there. The toddler reportedly provided a list of names: “Tayler, Kelley, Natalie, Summer, Faith, Christina, Naz and Jessica.”

If all of this weren’t enough, Pacheco turned over text messages between herself and Renner. In them, she repeatedly begged him to hand over her passport, which he was allegedly hiding so that she and Ava could not travel. He did not deny it, saying he had to “defend” himself, and: “You drew first blood.”

“You can run. But you cannot hide Pacheco,” he added later.

So far Renner and his reps have not commented on the story.