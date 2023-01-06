Grammy Winner Killed By Nashville Police After Alleged Domestic Hostage Incident

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps has died following a domestic violence confrontation in Nashville. Capps was fatally shot by a SWAT member after he brandished gun while officers were serving an arrest warrant on outstanding aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed. Capps, who worked in the Nashville music scene for 35 years, was 54.



According to police, per CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, Capps was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping warrants. The warrants stemmed from an incident involving his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter, who fled the home Thursday morning. They told police that at around 3 a.m. local time, Capps brought them into their family room at gunpoint and "told them if they called someone, he would kill them," police spokesperson Don Aaron said. Capps was reportedly throwing things and threatening the two with the gun. Once he fell asleep, the two women managed to escape and flee to a police station, where they filed a report against Capps. Police issued arrest warrants Thursday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal police shooting at a home on Summit Run Place in Hermitage. A SWAT officer fired on an armed 54 year old man who was wanted on agg assault & agg kidnapping warrants involving his wife & stepdaughter. They fled the home this morning. pic.twitter.com/xAbbmA3mhi — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 5, 2023



"Just after the arrest warrants were issued, SWAT was preparing in the event he barricaded himself inside," Aaron said. "He came to the door with a gun in hand. At that point, he was fatally shot. We have since learned there were cameras monitoring the outside of the home. He may have well seen them outside the residence. They were in SWAT gear and clearly marked to him as members of the police department."

Footage of the shooting was shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Thursday night. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently "working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews." The TBI said "investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration."

The son of legendary session player, Grand Ole Opry guitarist and Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps, who died in 2020, Capps was a well-known figure in the Nashville music scene. Since 1987, he has worked with artists including Alabama, the Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Brooks & Dunn, Barry Manilow, and many more, according to a discography on his website. In 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008, Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album. His death comes just two days after his brother died.