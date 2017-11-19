Jeremy Meeks Says His Marriage Was Over Before He Met Topshop Heiress

Jeremy Meeks, the infamous “hot felon,” claims he is in “true love” with Topshop heiress Chloe Green and reveals his marriage was over by the time the two met.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” the 33-year-old Meeks told the Sunday Mirror. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”

Meeks, who has a son with his estranged wife, Melissa Meeks, said they put up a “front” for his son and his step-children. By the time he met the 26-year-old Green at a Cannes Film Festival party, he was already “on my own.”

After that first meeting, they went their “separate ways,” but met again in Monaco, Meeks told the Mirror. Green happened to be at a fashion show after-party.

“I didn’t put her on the guest list and I don’t know who invited her but I am happy to say that she was there and that after that we fell in love,” Meeks said.

Meeks said his relationship with Green is “true love” and he wouldn’t care if she didn’t have money. Her father is Sir Philip Green, who has an estimated net worth of $5.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Meeks was arrested in 2014 and was a gang member in Stockton, California when his mugshot went viral. He was convicted of two federal charges and served 27 months in prison. After his release, he began a modeling career.

“I love Chloe for her and if she didn’t have a dollar I wouldn’t give a s–t because we’re so happy,” Meeks said. “Her dad has never questioned me on my past or made me feel uncomfortable and I’m not scared of what he thinks of me because he knows his daughter.”

Meeks married Melissa Meeks in December 2008 and are now estranged. In October, Melissa Meeks filed for child support, custody and spousal support.