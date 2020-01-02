Jenny McCarthy Shares New Year’s Selfie With ‘Blue Bloods’ Husband Donnie Wahlberg Following ‘Rockin’ Eve’ Exit

Jenny McCarthy celebrated New Year’s Eve off-screen for the first time since 2010, welcoming 2020 with her family after leaving ABC’s annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast earlier this year.

Instead of reporting from Times Square, McCarthy spent the holiday at home with her husband Donnie Wahlberg, sharing a selfie of the pair with drinks in hand on Instagram to wish her followers a Happy New Year. McCarthy was wearing a light pink top with her hair pulled into a ponytail as she stood next to her husband, who was in a black t-shirt, black hat and black glasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy New Year everyone!! I hope your 2020 is amazing!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on Dec 31, 2019 at 6:31pm PST

Wahlberg shared a different couple’s selfie on his own page with the caption, “Sending love and light to all our friends and familia on this warm and toasty #NewYearsEve!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Dec 31, 2019 at 6:45pm PST

McCarthy revealed that she would not be returning to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve during an October visit to Live With Kelly and Ryan, explaining that she made the decision with her son, Evan, in mind.

“We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January, and my son — who is now 17, — said, ‘Can we please stay home this year?’” McCarthy recalled. “We’re so busy that I said, ‘You know what, we’re going to tap out.’ He’s going to be 18 [soon], he’s going to want nothing to do with me.”

“I got to say, it was the most wonderful time,” she added before praising Rockin’ Eve host Ryan Seacrest. “Working with Ryan, it’s a dream. And we can’t say that about a lot of people in this business. He’s a dream. So I thank you. And I’m going to be so excited watching you from my sofa.”

“You have been the most wonderful to work with,” Seacrest told her. “Thank you.”

McCarthy serves as a judge on The Masked Singer, the third season of which has already begun filming. The new season will premiere directly after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 on Fox before moving to its normal Wednesday time slot. McCarthy will judge alongside returning judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong, and the show will again be hosted by Nick Cannon. Several costumes from Season 3 have already been revealed, including Banana, Frog, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse and Robot.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rachel Luna