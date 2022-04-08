Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Large Ring, Sparking Ben Affleck Engagement Rumors

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are causing media mayhem after the Marry Me star was spotted by TMZ sporting a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger. Lopez was photographed with her daughter Emme while furniture shopping. The singer was probably looking for pieces for the new $55 million mansion she and Affleck just purchased. Per the media outlet, Lopez may have noticed she was being followed by photographers as she seemingly flipped the ring to hide the diamond inside of her palm. Neither Affleck nor Lopez have spoken on engagement rumors.

If a wedding is in the near future, it wouldn't be the first time Affleck asked for her hand in marriage. Fans of their union are familiar that this is their second chance at love with one another. He popped the question to Lopez 18 years ago, but they called things off before Lopez could walk down the aisle in her fairytale dress.

Lopez and Affleck blame the media and their relationship being so public the first time around for their split. This time, both say they prefer to keep things a bit more sacred, but have no problem gushing over rekindling their romance.

"I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does…We hold it sacred," she told People Magazine. "It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago…There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted."

The couple's new Bel-Air digs have plenty of room for their blended family. Both have two children from previous marriages.

The 20,000 square foot estate comes with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. It also has multiple kitchens, a theatre, gym, his and hers bath, and a large pool.