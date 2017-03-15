Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Abs on Full Display While on Vacation With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez might be on vacation, but that doesn’t mean she will skip a day at the gym!

The 47-year-old singer was seen working out at the gym at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas on Sunday, Entertainment Tonight reports. Lopez took a trip to enjoy some fun in the sun with her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

She showed off her incredible abs in a lime green bra top with matching green-and-black workout leggings.

Lopez kept the casual looking going by wearing her hair in a bun and sporting sunglasses.

The Shades of Blue star and the 41-year-old former MLB player spent the weekend at the luxurious private resort and were even caught showing PDA.

According to a source, Lopez dropped off her 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with their father, Marc Anthony, in Miami prior to the vacation.

