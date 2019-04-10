Jennifer Lopez on Planning Wedding to Alex Rodriguez: ‘We Just Got Engaged’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

The World of Dance judge revealed in a recent interview that both she and the former baseball star are putting wedding planning off for a while as they deal with many other business responsibilities.

“We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lopez said during a visit to WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina In the Morning. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram March 9 after two years of dating. Rodriguez popped the question while their were on a romantic tropical getaway.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez wrote on the Instagram post showing the massive engagement ring on Lopez’s finger, along with a red heart emoji. The singer also shared the photo with eight black hearts as the caption.

Since the engagement news, Lopez has kept herself busy with the release of her new single, “Medicine,” as well as a new carnival-themed music video for the French Montana-featured track.

She is also busy filming the new stripper movie, Hustlers, in which she stars along with Cardi B, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart. The film follows a group of revenge-seeking strippers who band together with a group of exotic dancers to scam their male Wall Street clients out of thousands of dollars, PEOPLE writes.

Lopez will star as Ramona, who she described as a “tough” and “gritty” character. She previously revealed Rodriguez has been supportive as she dives into the new role.

“He knows I’m a serious actor,” Lopez said. “He sees the bravery in what I’m doing (for Hustlers).”

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. They divorced in 2008 after six years of marriage. They share two daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10. Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony. She shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with Anthony.

Lopez will also embark on her first tour in six years, called It’s My Party:The Live Celebration, in honor of her 50th birthday.

“The kids will probably be with me the whole time,” Lopez told WKTU of bringing her children along. “Alex has Sunday Night Baseball, so he’ll be in and out. He said, ‘I’m definitely at opening night, I’m definitely at closing night.’ In between we’ll figure it out.’”