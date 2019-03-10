Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring From Fiance Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Worth $1.4 Million

Alex Rodriguez spared no expense when it came to getting an engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez. The ring is reportedly worth around $1.4 million.

Lopez and Rodriguez showed off the sparkling ring on Saturday, when they posted the same photo on their social media pages after a tropical beach vacation. “She said yes,” Rodriguez wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A-Rod went with a very classic emerald-cut diamond which accentuates Jennifer’s fingers with its elongated shape,” Brandon Hill of Chicago’s Steve Quick Jeweler told Us Weekly. “The diamond looks to be around 15 carats and is colorless with the highest clarity.”

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoyGj6NSAU — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019

“It’s set in a simple but elegant solitaire mounting which will look beautiful with a wedding band next to it in the future,” Hill said, adding that the ring is “estimated at around $1.4 million.”

The World of Dance judge and former New York Yankees player have been dating since 2017. Their engagement came at the end of their vacation, and a month after Rodriguez shared a long message on Instagram celebrating their two-year anniversary.

“From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side,” Rodriguez wrote. “The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

Rodriguez, 43, went on to praise Lopez’s incredible work ethic, before adding, “Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.”

This will be the fourth wedding for Lopez, 49. She was previously married to Ojai Noa from 1997 to 1998; choreographer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003; and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and Anthony share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Rodriguez has two daughters — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 — from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. The former couple was married from 2002 to 2008.

In December, they told PEOPLE it was important for the couple to make their blending family work. It was surprisingly not challenging, since they became fast friends.

“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” Rodriguez told the magazine. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

World of Dance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Twitter; Getty Images