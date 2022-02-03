Jennifer Lopez Calls out Hoda Kotb’s Breakup After Ben Affleck Questions

Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to call out her famous interviewers! The actress stopped by the TODAY Show to promote her new romantic comedy Marry Me on Thursday proved that she can dish It out with the best of them. In the film, Lopez plays a pop star who agrees to marry a fan (Owen Wilson) after suffering from a high-profile breakup. According to Lopez, making the film was “very meta” in the wake of rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

“I know you don’t necessarily want to spill your guts about something that is personal and belongs to you,” co-host Savannah Guthrie asked. “But I think so many people can relate to the one who got away or the one you always wondered about. How did you find each other again?” Lopez explained to Guthrie and co-host Hoda Kotb that she would tell them the story “backstage,” but that she wants to keep many of the details private.

“I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned,” Lopez said. “But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.” Kotb then brought up Lopez’s recent PEOPLE magazine cover, although she declared “Let me just block out this corner” and covered up a story about her recent breakup with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. “Why are you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff?” Lopez quipped in response. “Is that what it is, Hoda?” Kotb admitted “touché,” while Guthrie called the exchange “mutually assured destruction.”

Kotb revealed on the air on Monday that she and Schiffman, with whom she shares daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, had decided they were better friends and co-parents than they were romantic partners as she opened up about the end of their relationship. “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends,” she shared. “It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season.”