Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Work out Together at Gym Ahead of Florida’s Stay-at-Home Mandate

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted grabbing a workout together in what appeared to be a publicly closed Miami gym Wednesday before a 30-day statewide order was implemented for Florida residents to stay indoors went into effect in attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the couple was seen leaving a building with a sign reading, “The gym is not open. Stay Home. Stay Safe,” clad in workout clothes and having clearly worked up a sweat. Lopez looks chic in a red sports bra and matching bandanna-print leggings, while the former MLB player kept it casual in dark tee and matching sporty jacket. See their photos here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced there would be a stay-at-home order mandated beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, telling reporters in a press briefing, “It makes sense to make this move now,” as per The Miami Herald. The mandate will last until April 30, and will allow people to leave their homes only for “essential services” such as grocery shopping, buying gas or medicine, attending doctors’ appointments and exercising outdoors while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been practicing social distancing with their family at home, sharing on social media a number of TikTok dance videos and sweet glimpses into their lives. On March 18, Lopez shared a video of 12-year-old son Max wheeling up to Rodriguez on a hoverboard while bringing him a sparkling water on a tray, doing spins while pouring the water into the cup in a true show of talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 18, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…” Lopez captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#StaySafe” and “#familytime.”

Lopez added in a separate post the day prior a note to her followers in this difficult time, writing, “There’s a lot on our minds right now but don’t forget to take care of yourself. Meditate. Move. Pray. Do something intentional with your time and stay positive during this scary time.”

Photo credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images