Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Selling $17.5 Million NYC Apartment

Just 10 months after purchasing their lush New York City apartment for $15.3 million, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving on.

The couple listed their Park Avenue apartment for $17.5 million, according to the New York Post, which also reports that the two are looking for a larger place.

A source close to the listing said that although Lopez and Rodriguez “love” the 4,000 square-foot apartment, “when their kids are all together, it’s too small. They need something bigger for the family.”

“They love the services, the amenities — they use the gym, they use the boardroom for meetings. But for the size of their family, they need something much larger,” the source continued.

Page Six also reports that the apartment, which you can see photos of here, is “magnificently furnished. The furniture is not included [in the list price], but if someone would like to buy it furnished, they can.”

The lavish three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath apartment comes complete with a library, private elevator landing, solid oak flooring, 12-foot ceilings and expansive 10-foot by 10-foot windows that allow for generous offerings of natural light throughout.

The kitchen includes a windowed eat-in custom breakfast nook with a perfect view of Central Park, a center island, marble flooring and countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Meanwhile, Lopez has also listed her luxury penthouse overlooking Madison Square Park on East 26th Street for $27 million. She reportedly paid $20.16 million for the property back in 2014.

Between the both of them, Lopez and Rodriguez also own properties in Miami and Los Angles.

Another source close to the couple added that “they’re selling both properties and looking” for a “much larger” home.

Two other listings in Rodriguez and Lopez’s building are going for $39.5 million and $41 million.

Lopez shares 10-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14 with his ex-wife.

The blended family has been spending plenty of quality time together as of late, although the couple has remained mum on if and when they’ll take the next step in their relationship, which began in 2017.

In June, Lopez said on Good Morning America that she and Rodriguez were in no rush to get married.

“We have to take our time,” she said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and … we’re mature now. We’re grown ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”