Peek Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s $15.3 Million New York Apartment

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for over a year, and the two have now reportedly purchased a $15.3 million apartment together.

According to StreetEasy, the power couple recently signed paperwork on the lavish high-rise. The power buy comes just days after Lopez listed her former New York penthouse for $26.9 million. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Rodriguez have talked endlessly about their future, marriage and moving in together with their children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to take a peek inside the elegant new apartment and see all it has to offer.

432 PARK AVENUE

While this is the first property that the couple has owned together, they both own other properties separately and are no stranger to home ownership. While collectively they also own property in Miami and Los Angeles as well, the two are now proud owners of a unit on the 36th floor of the towering 432 Park Ave. building.

Hallway

The lavish and gracious 4,003 square foot, three-bedroom with library, four-and-a-half-bath residence offers generous proportions and abundant light throughout. The megasized apartment has extraordinary features too, including a clean and minimalistic finish with a private elevator landing, solid oak flooring, 12′-6″ ceilings, and expansive 10′ x 10′ windows.

Formal Room

Not to mention, the home includes an elegant gallery that leads to a gracious 29′ x 29′ corner living room and dining room that offers Northern and Eastern exposures with Central Park and open City views, which will be perfect for the World of Dance judge to unwind after her many projects, including the NBC dance competition and procedural cop series, Shades of Blue.

Living Room

In addition to the extraordinary views the apartment boasts, there are several living areas that are inimitable to Lopez and Rodriguez’s last residences.

Kitchen

Moreover, the two will love waking up and having breakfast with their children. The kitchen is an oasis in itself with a windowed eat-in custom kitchen, which includes a center-island, marble floors, countertops, white lacquer and natural oak cabinetry, Miele stainless steel appliances and Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures. And to top it all, there is a perfect view of Central Park accented by a windowed bar.

Dining Room

With Lopez and Rodriguez being social and big on partying together, the new apartment also features an elegant dining room with hardwood floors, lavish lighting and a feature wall perfect for family dinners.

Bathroom

The corner master bedroom suite includes spacious closets and a separate dressing area, along with two windowed master bathrooms featuring marble floors and walls, cubic marble vanities with carved 22 inch oval sinks, custom wood cabinetry, freestanding soaking tub and separate shower, radiant heated floors and Dornbracht polished chrome bath fittings.

The two additional bedrooms feature en suite baths as well.

Breathtaking View

After a long hard day for both Rodriguez and Lopez, nothing says New York more than their high-rise oasis’ balcony that offers an incredible sight for every occasion.

Community Pool

Finally, the luxurious apartment also offers over 30,000 square feet in amenities, like a fitness center, yoga studio, billiards room with library curated by publisher Assouline, 18-seat screening room with projection equipment and 220-inch screen, an executive boardroom, and a 75-foot two-lane indoor swimming pool and separate Jacuzzi.