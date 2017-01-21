Jennifer Aniston May Be Making a Return to Television

Jennifer Aniston is heading back to the small screen.

The Friends actress said during an interview with Variety that she may be making a return to television.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is,” the We Are the Millers star said. “At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

She also added that now that she is a married woman to Justin Theroux back in 2015, TV better fits her current lifestyle.

“When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure — meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting,” she admitted.

“Now, it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore.”

While the award-winning actress has also produced films such as Cake, Life of Crime, and Call Me Crazy: A Five Film she says she’s “proud of it on another level” when she begins a project from “the seed of it.”

Related:

Did The ‘New York Post’ Go Too Far With Their Jennifer Aniston Cover?

Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Was Struggling With Dry Eye Syndrome

Chelsea Handler Confirms That Jennifer Aniston ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Brangelina Divorce