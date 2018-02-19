Justin Theroux Still Hangs out With Jennifer Aniston’s Friends

Even though the couple recently announced their split, it seems that Justin Theroux is still hanging out with Jennifer Aniston‘s friends.

According to Page Six, Theroux was recently seen having drinks at the Diego bar in the Public hotel with a group of the friends which included Aniston’s former co-star Courteney Cox.

Interestingly, another recent report indicated that Theroux shared a hug with one of his former co-stars, Naomi Watts, sometime last year, and Aniston was said to be not pleased with the moment.

Though they only recently announced their separation, sources close to Aniston reveal the former Friends star has long been absent from Theroux’s New York life. Aniston reportedly stopped coming around Theroux’s West Village apartment sometime in the the summer of 2017.

TMZ wasn’t able to locate a photo of the couple together outside the apartment any more recent than the first of October. Aniston and Theroux announced their split on Thursday, saying that it “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Finally, the couple added that they “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Aniston and Theroux first met in 2011, presumably when they worked together on the film Wanderlust, which also starred Paul Rudd, Joe Lo Truglio, Kathryn Hahn, Lauren Ambrose, Alan Alda and Malin Åkerman.

The couple moved in together and became engaged in 2012, then eventually married in 2012. Prior to dating Theroux, Aniston was in brief relationships with actor Vince Vaughn and musician John Mayer.

Most famously, she was married to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s but they divorced in 2005 amidst rumors he had cheated on her with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Jolie and Pitt went public with their relationship in January of 2006, announcing that they were pregnant. Ultimately that couple separated as well, in 2017, with divorce proceedings still taking place.

While their pending divorce has led to a pretty messy public perception over the last several months, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly finally getting along as the couple is said to have had a brief family reunion.

According to reports, Pitt realized that he would be in England at the same time as Angelina and their kids, so he reached out to her and asked if he could see them. Jolie agreed and it’s reported that the visit completely turned Pitt’s life around and he’s now said to have a whole new lease on life.