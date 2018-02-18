Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Upset’ by Justin Theroux Hugging Naomi Watts at Recent Event

New details continue to surface about the big break up between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, including the fact that Aniston was “upset” to see Theroux hugging actress Naomi Watts in New York last year.

Aniston and Theroux were attending Taryn Toomey’s The Unveiling: Class at Tribeca Studio in New York last year when they ran into Watts, according to RadarOnline. The 49-year-old actress co-starred with Theroux in Mulholland Drive back in 2001, and they’ve remained close ever since. They shared a warm embrace and chatted for quite some time, and Aniston was reportedly not pleased.

Aniston and Theroux shocked the world of entertainment when they announced their separation on Thursday. The couple released a statement through the Associated Press, saying that the decision to end things “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” The couple said they were only making such an announcement to “reduce any further speculation.”

BREAKING: #JenniferAniston and #JustinTheroux announce they are separating in a statement to The Associated Press — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 15, 2018

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” continued the statement, released by Aniston‘s publicist Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The statement stresses the fact that there is no bad blood between Aniston and Theroux, and the two of them “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Fans were even more surprised to learn that Aniston and Theroux may never have been married in the first place. Once the couple announced their break-up, gossip outlets began contacting celebrity divorce lawyers in Hollywood, but none were working on a settlement for the Wanderlust couple.

On top of that, it was discovered that Aniston and Theroux had never been issued a marriage license in Los Angeles County, leading many people to speculate that they’d thrown the 2015 reception at their Bel-Air mansion without legally tying the knot.