Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Roger Mathews Split a ‘Long Time Coming,’ Source Says

Jersey Shore fans may have been shocked to learn Thursday that Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews were ending their marriage after almost three years, of marriage, but “the split was a long time coming,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

“Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen,” the source added to the publication.

Farley filed for divorce on Sept. 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, New Jersey, as first reported by local publication the Asbury Park Press. In the documents she filed, she noted that they had been struggling for “at least six months” and didn’t see the possibility of reconciliation.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the court documents read, as per the APP.

The couple tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together, much of which was shown on the MTV series. They share two children together — son Greyson, 2, and daughter Meilani, 4.

And despite their meeting and falling in love on TV, Farley’s return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation this year may have been a sticking point in their relationship, the source added.

“Roger was supposed to appear on the second season of Jersey Shore reunion regularly, but decided right before Jenni left that he didn’t want to do it,” the insider said. “He doesn’t like being the center of attention. He is fine with who Jenni is, but never had any desire to be famous or on TV. He lets her do her thing and doesn’t get in the way.”

Two days after Farley filed for divorce, Mathews posted a then-cryptic message on Instagram that is now very telling.

“Sometimes we must find ourselves within ourselves,” he wrote. “Finding yourself doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means coming to terms with shortcomings within yourself for the greater good. Not just the greater good of yourself. The greater good of those you care the most about. Takes a lot of vulnerability and being able to accept shortcomings and that you were wrong even if your heart was in the right place. I still like me, just need to be a better me cause it ain’t just about me.”

He continued, “Time. It’s the one thing we can’t get back. I’ve squandered some. Crawling into a hole or feeling bad for yourself never fixed s —. Stop being a p —y you p —y. (Yes this was vague and confusing, it was meant to be. Cause there’s only a few people I owe anything to and you probably aren’t them),” before signing off, “an idiot from NJ.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

