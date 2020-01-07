Jenna Dewan’s Fiance Steve Kazee Jokes His Instagram Is a Fan Account Thanks to Her Pregnancy

Steve Kazee is admitting that his Instagram account is “basically a @jennadewan fan account now” and he’s proud of it! The soon-to-be dad is thrilled to throw his support up for girlfriend Jenna Dewan on his account for all of their fans to see. Kazee, who’s been with Dewan for just over a year, praised his girlfriend the night of the premiere of Flirty Dancing, the new show Dewan is hosting, and shared a sweet pregnancy photo to go along with it.

Fans couldn’t help but to share their support as well, with one saying, “You two!!!! Seriously LOVE this [pink heart emoji] enjoy each other Xxx.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stacy Keibler wrote, “Yes to ALL of this!! Can I be the #2 fan @stevekazee ??? [two pink heart emojis].”

Dancing with the Stars alum James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly wrote, “[four heart eyed emojis] All of it.”

Dewan herself even chimed in with, “Oh. My. God. You are sent from the stars. Couldn’t love or appreciate you more.”

The pair announced their pregnancy in late September, telling PEOPLE magazine, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Dewan already shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The two split in 2018 after almost nine years together.

They announced their breakup in April 2018, writing a joint statement that reads, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.

“We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”