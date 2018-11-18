Jenna Dewan Opens up About New Boyfriend Steve Kazee: ‘I Am Very Happy’

Jenna Dewan is happy, seven months after her divorce from Channing Tatum, thanks to her new boyfriend, Shameless actor Steve Kazee.

“I am very happy,” Dewan told Us Weekly at the Baby2Baby Gala at 3Labs in Culver City, California Saturday. Dewan, who walked the red carpet for the event solo, also told Extra she is “really good,” adding, “I’m happy… I’m great.”

The former World of Dance host also told reporters about bringing up Everly, her 5-year-old daughter with Tatum, as a single mom under the Hollywood spotlight.

“It’s a little bit different, but you’ve got to keep her grounded and as stabilized as possible,” Dewan said. “Those other things are just part of Mommy and Daddy’s jobs and it’s not anything different. I try really hard to make sure that that stays grounded for her.”

Baby2Baby is one of the many organizations helping those affected by the Woolsey Fire in Southern California. They help mothers get what they need to raise their children, and launched a Target gift registry people can use to buy products parents need after the fires.

“We are having a natural disaster in California, and they are already helping people immediately,” Dewan told Extra. “Kids, parents, and friends of mine that are in school with my daughter are all impacted right now, and we are doing everything we can.”

Dewan was first linked to Kazee, a Kentucky native who won a Tony Award for Once, in October. In early November, the couple were seen together in Palm Springs, California, two days after Kazee celebrated his 43rd birthday. Paparazzi also spotted them kissing in downtown Palm Springs last weekend.

Kazee starred in Shameless as Gus Pfender and Nashville as Riff Bell. He also won a Grammy for the Once cast recording and starred on the Chicago stage in Pretty Woman: The Musical. This December, he will play Colin Firth’s role in a Los Angeles musical production of Love, Actually at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

“I was [a hopeless romantic] for a really long time and then I went through a phase where I tried to not be so much of a hopeless romantic, and then quickly realized that that world doesn’t suit me,” Kazee told Us Weekly on Nov. 9. “I’d much rather live in a world where hopeless romantics actually find it, that it’s a thing that actually exists, and I’ve started to look around and see some of my friends who I see in some of these loving relationships that are messy and have ups and downs, but at the end of the day, these two people love each other dearly.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their split in April, after nine years of marriage. Tatum recently started dating singer Jessie J.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images